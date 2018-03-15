Puppy rescued from structure fire in Montgomery

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department was able to save a life after arriving onto the scene of a structure fire Thursday.

According to their Facebook post, MFR rescued a pup from a structure fire on Avenue L. MFR says no one was home at the time of the fire but the puppy was inside.

MFR says the puppy is fine, but there was no word on the status of the home. The cause of the fire is still to be determined.

