First Alert Weather Day issued for 2 rounds of possible severe weather

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe weather Sunday night and Monday afternoon and evening. Through the weekend our atmosphere will become more unstable, with the greatest instability on Monday. Monday has the possibility of being a high-impact weather day where we could deal with storms producing damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW: Before the truly bad weather gets here, let's take a look at your weekend. We'll continue to deal with light to moderate showers this evening, with a few weak thunderstorms possible. We'll continue to deal with scattered showers tonight and overnight as lows rest in the upper 50s. Severe weather is not a concern.

Other than a few morning showers, Saturday will actually feature some fair weather. Expect a gradual clearing through the day and some sunshine making an appearance by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 70s/low 80s.

SUNDAY: Clouds will grow back in Saturday night, meaning expect a partly sunny start to Sunday as cloud cover looks to build through the entire day. With our approaching storm system tracking across the Lower Mississippi Valley we'll be watching radar closely. Most of the day will be dry with showers entering our area not until mid afternoon. Rain will start off isolated and become more widespread through the evening and nighttime hours.

Forecasting severe weather is always a tricky job let alone trying to forecast it during the overnight hours. We'll be warm with plenty of moisture and increasing instability, which is great for storm development. The backing of the low level jet makes Sunday night makes this a time where we may deal with a few storms strengthening to severe levels. The chances are low but the threat is there so make sure Sunday night you have a reliable way to receive weather updates. One that will wake you up out of your sleep like a NOAA Weather Radio or the WSFA First Alert Weather App.

MONDAY: Monday afternoon/evening has a better chance of severe weather as a warm front, followed by a cold front slides through the state. Due to the activity beginning Sunday night, the Monday morning commute will be a mess. As mentioned above, all the severe weather parameters are coming together for a possible high-impact weather day Monday. Models are hinting at higher wind shear values and instability Monday afternoon. Wind shear and instability are the main ingredients for tornado development.

The threat of not only tornadoes but damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain encompasses pretty much the entire state. We still have a lot of time between now and this possible severe weather event. So stay connected as we fine tune and make adjustments to the forecast over the coming days. Forecasts can quickly become outdated.

