FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather returning

A warmer day today with sunny skies and winds out of the south. Highs today ranged from the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be cool but not as cold as last night. We'll stay well above freezing overnight in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Clouds will grow in very early Friday morning and we'll likely see the return of rainfall as we close out the workweek. Highs will climb into the 70s tomorrow as we deal with a wave of showers and a few thunderstorms slide east across the state.

THE WEEKEND: Sadly our unsettled weather isn't going anywhere this weekend. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and above average temperatures. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s. We back off the rain chance a bit based off new trends in model data, but we're still expecting a few showers and storms. Saturday night will be mostly dry and mild in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday, specifically Sunday night into Monday will be an interesting time frame. Instability, wind shear and the presence of the low-level jet will place us in an environment for potential stormy weather. For much of the day, we'll deal with regular passing showers and maybe a few storms. But the more intense weather becomes likely towards the back-end of the day. So that means the late afternoon, evening and nighttime hours.

There's a lot of fine-tuning with this forecast that will be done over the next couple days but the chance for storms producing damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado is there, albeit a small chance.

MONDAY: Unsettled, stormy weather will spill over and create a messy start for Monday. Widespread rain likely we storms in the area as a warm front, followed by a cold front slides through the state.

The good news is by Tuesday most of the rain will be out of here. Clear, fair conditions will begin first across west Alabama and then spread east through the day.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.