FIRST ALERT: Weekend rain and storms

We'll start our Friday morning cool with partial sunshine. Clouds are expected to gradually build through the day with a few showers possible late.

We'll dodge scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, enough to impact a few outdoor plans but likely not enough to completely wash things out. Our main focus centers around the late Sunday night into Monday afternoon time frame.

A warm front late Sunday night into Monday morning will push northward through the area. Thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and there may be a low-end severe weather threat through Monday morning. Behind that first wave, a secondary threat develops into the afternoon that could again pose a risk for severe weather.

