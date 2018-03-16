Editorial: The mayor of Oakland needs to resign

If you are a criminal who currently resides in this country illegally you should be deported.

Our government has the right to track you down and send you back to the country you came from.

Recently the mayor of Oakland, California, Libby Schaaf warned her constituents of pending raids by Federal Immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay area. She essentially shouted out to the criminals, 'Hey, the cops are coming,'

ICE is only interested in going after those illegal immigrants who have criminal records. Why would a mayor not want that element removed from her city? I am guessing she wouldn’t win re-election without the plethora of voters who are not citizens, heck, criminals apparently vote too.

This is wrong on so many levels. The federal government is looking to see if she violated any federal laws, I think this one is a no-brainer.

I have stated I am hoping we can come up with a solution on those here illegally that are not criminals. That has yet to be seen, but illegal immigrants who are criminals have no right to be in the United States.

How can a mayor of a large U.S. city govern when she herself is incapable of upholding the law? Her actions should have her removed from office.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.