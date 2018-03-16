Roof partially collapses after fire at Montgomery home - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials are investigating the cause of an early morning fire.

According to Lt. Jason Cupps, firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Creative Street. When they arrived on the scene, a one-story home was fully involved and part of the roof had collapsed.

Crews took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. A search was done on the property but the collapse of the roof caused difficulty.

Cupps says the home appears to have been vacant.

No one was injured during the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

