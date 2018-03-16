Woman wanted in Ohio captured in Alabama

She is currently awaiting an extradition hearing (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A 34-year-old woman, who was wanted for a crime in Ohio, has been captured in Alabama.

According to Perry County officials, April Conway was arrested on behalf of authorities in Mansfield, OH.

Officials say she is facing charges for allegedly stealing an elderly woman’s purse in the parking lot of a Walmart. The incident happened in February and was captured on video.

The video also shows the suspect nearly running over the woman who tried to retrieve the purse, according to officials.

Conway has been placed under a $500,000 cash bond. She is currently awaiting her extradition hearing in Perry County.

Reporter. Bryan Henry is working on this story and will have more on air, online and on our app.

