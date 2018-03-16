Woman wanted in Ohio crime caught in Alabama

Conway decided not to fight her extradition back to Ohio. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It was in the Walmart parking lot in Mansfield, Ohio where the suspect stole a lady's purse. The victim tried to get it back but got hurt in the struggle. That was three weeks ago, and it was all caught on tape.

Today, 34-year old April Conway found herself being escorted to the courthouse in rural west Alabama's Perry County for an extradition hearing. She wasn't very happy to see cameras belonging to WSFA 12 News.

"Why are you taking a picture of me? Ain't nothing happened in Ohio. What are you talking about?" Conway said.

Perry County Sheriff Billy Jones says his team received two tips Conway was in town, visiting relatives of her four children. She's actually from the city of Brent, located in nearby Bibb County.

Once Jones got the tips, he solicited the help of the Marion Police Department and formed a team. The partnership paid off.

"Probably less than 30 minutes, we made contact with the vehicle," Sheriff Jones said.

The sheriff may have captured Conway just in time because he was told she had plans to carry out a similar deal in his jurisdiction; rob older women to support a drug habit.

"Their plans were to commit the same robbery, to prey on elderly people here in Perry County," Jones said.

Conway's hearing lasted all of 30 minutes. She decided not to fight her extradition back to Mansfield, more than 700 miles away.

"Because she says she's innocent, she wants to get back and clear her name," said attorney Tacara Lee Sabir, who represented the woman in her extradition hearing Friday morning.

An Ohio court set Conway's bond at $500,000. She faces several charges, including second-degree robbery.

"Get out of my damn face. I'm not bothering you. Why are you bothering me?" Conway barked at WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry.

Now it's up to police in Mansfield to her up. They have 10 days to do so.

WSFA 12 News has learned the victim injured in that Walmart parking lot robbery in Mansfield was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Mansfield, Ohio, police say Conway is also wanted for stealing a car, the same car allegedly used in the Walmart parking lot robbery.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.