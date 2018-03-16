Montgomery man charged after child porn found on home computer

Charles Bennett Salter, 36, is in the Montgomery County Jail after state investigators reportedly traced an online exchange of child pornography to his home computer.

Salter is charged with 10 counts of porn obscene matter, which is a Class B felony.

Court documents show state agents connected to Salter’s IP address during an undercover operation and downloaded 108 digital files of child exploitation material.

Court records indicate the files showed individuals under 17-years-old engaged in sexual acts.

When agents executed a search warrant at Salter’s home, he confessed to possessing media files showing child pornography and using an online file sharing system that disseminates child exploitation material.

Salter’s bail is set at $300,000 dollars, his first appearance was scheduled for Friday morning.

