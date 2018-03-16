12 charged in AL after multi-state child exploitation operation - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

12 charged in AL after multi-state child exploitation operation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-day operation was a coordinated effort with law enforcement across eight Southeastern states.

Operation Southern Impact II focused on those people who sexually exploit children by using the internet, ALEA said. The operation was a joint effort consisting of 10 Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces who work to combat the sexual exploitation of children.

The following people were arrested across Alabama as part of the operation:

  • Charles Salter of Montgomery – 10 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography
  • Bobby Guy of Dadeville – SORNA Violation
  • William Brown Jr. of Silverhill – seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography
  • Kevin Perez of Enterprise – 10 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography
  • Jon Hunter of Birmingham – four counts of Possession of Child Pornography
  • Chris Tyler of Adger – six counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography, SORNA Violation
  • Chadwick Rice of Pinson – four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, SORNA Violation
  • Timothy Haughery of Opelika – one count of Dissemination of Child Pornography, four counts of Possession of Child Pornography
  • Aaron Gill of Lucedale, Miss. – five counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Minor

“Joining forces with all of our law enforcement partners on the Alabama ICAC Task Force and other State ICAC Task Forces emphasizes the commitment that members of the ICAC Program have and will stop at nothing to protect children from those who prey on them," Lieutenant Brooke Walker, Commander of the Alabama ICAC Task Force and Alabama State Bureau of Investigation’s Special Victims Unit said. "This collaboration from the dedicated men and women who fight every day to defend innocence and arrest child predators makes for a successful mission and a clear impact in this region,”

Suspects were also arrested in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

ALEA says law enforcement officials spent four months planning for the two-day of executed search warrants and undercover operations. In all, 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies participated including these 36 agencies in Alabama:

  • Alabama State Bureau of Investigation – Special Victims Unit
  • Alabama State Bureau of Investigation – Major Crimes Unit
  • Alabama State Bureau of Investigation – Alcohol Unit
  • Alabama Fusion Center
  • ALEA Tactical Team
  • Brewton Police Department
  • Orange Beach Police Department
  • Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
  • Homeland Security Investigations – Mobile, Montgomery, Birmingham and Huntsville Jurisdictions
  • Enterprise Police Department
  • Daleville Police Department
  • Prattville Police Department
  • Montgomery Police Department
  • Tallassee Police Department
  • United States Marshals Service
  • Lanett Police Department
  • Opelika Police Department
  • Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office
  • Alexander City Police Department
  • Florence Police Department
  • Madison County Sheriff’s Office
  • Huntsville Police Department
  • Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force Computer Forensics Lab
  • Tennessee Valley Computer Regional Laboratory
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation – Birmingham Office
  • Rainbow City Police Department
  • Brookside Police Department
  • Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
  • Vestavia Hills Police Department
  • Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office
  • Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pelham Police Department
  • Moody Police Department
  • Piedmont Police Department

    •   
