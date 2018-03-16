12 charged in AL after multi-state child exploitation operation

Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-day operation was a coordinated effort with law enforcement across eight Southeastern states.

Operation Southern Impact II focused on those people who sexually exploit children by using the internet, ALEA said. The operation was a joint effort consisting of 10 Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces who work to combat the sexual exploitation of children.

The following people were arrested across Alabama as part of the operation:

Charles Salter of Montgomery – 10 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography

Bobby Guy of Dadeville – SORNA Violation

William Brown Jr. of Silverhill – seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Kevin Perez of Enterprise – 10 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography

Jon Hunter of Birmingham – four counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Chris Tyler of Adger – six counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography, SORNA Violation

Chadwick Rice of Pinson – four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, SORNA Violation

Timothy Haughery of Opelika – one count of Dissemination of Child Pornography, four counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Aaron Gill of Lucedale, Miss. – five counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Minor

“Joining forces with all of our law enforcement partners on the Alabama ICAC Task Force and other State ICAC Task Forces emphasizes the commitment that members of the ICAC Program have and will stop at nothing to protect children from those who prey on them," Lieutenant Brooke Walker, Commander of the Alabama ICAC Task Force and Alabama State Bureau of Investigation’s Special Victims Unit said. "This collaboration from the dedicated men and women who fight every day to defend innocence and arrest child predators makes for a successful mission and a clear impact in this region,”

Suspects were also arrested in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

ALEA says law enforcement officials spent four months planning for the two-day of executed search warrants and undercover operations. In all, 222 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies participated including these 36 agencies in Alabama:

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation – Special Victims Unit

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation – Major Crimes Unit

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation – Alcohol Unit

Alabama Fusion Center

ALEA Tactical Team

Brewton Police Department

Orange Beach Police Department

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations – Mobile, Montgomery, Birmingham and Huntsville Jurisdictions

Enterprise Police Department

Daleville Police Department

Prattville Police Department

Montgomery Police Department

Tallassee Police Department

United States Marshals Service

Lanett Police Department

Opelika Police Department

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office

Alexander City Police Department

Florence Police Department

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Huntsville Police Department

Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force Computer Forensics Lab

Tennessee Valley Computer Regional Laboratory

Federal Bureau of Investigation – Birmingham Office

Rainbow City Police Department

Brookside Police Department

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Vestavia Hills Police Department

Etowah County Sheriff’s Office

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Pelham Police Department

Moody Police Department

Piedmont Police Department

