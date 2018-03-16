AL to hold listening sessions on plan for VW settlement money - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AL to hold listening sessions on plan for VW settlement money

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama will get $25.5 million of a nearly $3 billion nationwide settlement against German automaker Volkswagen following a scandal involving the company's manipulation of emissions tests on its vehicles in violation of the Clean Air Act.

The money will go toward creating a plan to show how the state can most effectively reduce nitrogen oxide emissions created by diesel engines.

Now, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, is planning five public listening sessions to determine how the state’s portion of the federal settlement should be used to cut down on diesel pollution and improve air quality.

The listening sessions are currently scheduled for:

  • March 20 – Bessemer, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Lawson State Community College
  • March 22 – Montgomery, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Alabama Center for Commerce
  • March 27 – Decatur, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Calhoun Community College, Decatur Campus
  • March 29 – Bay Minette, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Coastal Alabama Community College, Bay Minette Campus
  • April 3 – Dothan, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Troy University, Dothan Campus

Feedback from the sessions will be used to develop a mitigation plan that will ultimately be submitted to the national mitigation fund trustee for the Volkswagen settlement. 

ON THE WEB: VW Settlement information

