18-wheeler overturns on I-65/85 interchange ramp

An intial look at the crash on the I-85 ramp to I-65 SB. (Source: ALDOT)

A look at first responders on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on the I-65/85 interchange. (Source: ALDOT)

First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler at the I-65/85 interchange in Montgomery.

Details are limited and it's not clear if there are any injuries.

An unidentified fluid can be seen leaking from the vehicle. It's unclear what cargo the tractor-trailer was carrying or if it could pose a Hazmat issue.

Travel onto I-65 South from the I-85 ramp is not possible at this time.

Commuters should seek an alternate route.

DETOUR: From I-85 South, get off at Union Street, take a left onto South Court Street, a right onto West Fairview Avenue, then a left onto I-65 South.

This is the second major crash to happen in this section of the interchange in 2018. In mid-January, a tractor-trailer carrying a 42,000 pound roll of sheet metal overturned, sending that metal from the bridge onto Day Street below, damaging the interchange.

