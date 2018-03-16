18-wheeler overturns on I-65/85 interchange ramp

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
Cincinnati police have arrested a 43-year-old Indiana man they say they found passed out behind the wheel of a car after hitting multiple other vehicles.More >>
First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler at the I-65/85 interchange in Montgomery.More >>
First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler at the I-65/85 interchange in Montgomery.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.More >>
Sa Za, located in downtown Montgomery, will be opening a second location in the Cloverdale district, a official with the restaurant confirms.More >>
Sa Za, located in downtown Montgomery, will be opening a second location in the Cloverdale district, a official with the restaurant confirms.More >>
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will conduct five public listening sessions to determine how the state’s portion of a federal settlement with Volkswagen should be used to reduce diesel pollution...More >>
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will conduct five public listening sessions to determine how the state’s portion of a federal settlement with Volkswagen should be used to reduce diesel pollution...More >>