All lanes of I-65/85 interchange ramp back open - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

All lanes of I-65/85 interchange ramp back open

A look at first responders on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on the I-65/85 interchange. (Source: ALDOT) A look at first responders on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on the I-65/85 interchange. (Source: ALDOT)
An intial look at the crash on the I-85 ramp to I-65 SB. (Source: ALDOT) An intial look at the crash on the I-85 ramp to I-65 SB. (Source: ALDOT)
A sand truck dumps sand over a spill at the crash scene. (Source: ALDOT) A sand truck dumps sand over a spill at the crash scene. (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

All lanes of the I-65/85 interchange are back open, Montgomery police confirm.

An 18-wheeler that overturned at the interchange in Montgomery Friday was on the interchange until early Saturday morning. The ramp was still closed Saturday morning for additional cleanup.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. The Montgomery Police Department could confirm injuries were minor.

An unidentified fluid, most likely diesel fuel, could be seen leaking from the vehicle. It's unclear what cargo the tractor-trailer was carrying or if it could pose a Hazmat issue.

This is the second major crash to happen on this section of the interchange in 2018.

In mid-January, a tractor-trailer carrying a 42,000-pound roll of sheet metal overturned, sending that metal from the bridge onto Day Street below, damaging the interchange.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    US probes 4 deaths in Hyundai-Kia cars when air bags failed

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-03-17 13:23:59 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:54:02 GMT
    Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. (Source: Pixabay)Air bags in some Hyundai and Kia cars failed to inflate in crashes and four people are dead. (Source: Pixabay)

    US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.

    More >>

    US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.

    More >>

  • Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Unbelievable. Biggest upset reveals best in college hoops

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:26:31 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:46:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...

    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.

    More >>

    Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.

    More >>

  • AP learns fired McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump

    AP learns fired McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump

    Saturday, March 17 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-17 05:33:50 GMT
    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:45:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. Attorney Gene...

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly