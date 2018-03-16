All lanes of I-65/85 interchange ramp back open

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
Two cars and three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, police said Saturday.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
US probes 4 deaths in crashes involving Hyundai-Kia cars in which air bags failed to inflate.More >>
Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump.More >>
State officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.More >>
Disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for a Republican congressional candidate in California.More >>
