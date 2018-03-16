All lanes of I-65/85 interchange ramp back open

A sand truck dumps sand over a spill at the crash scene. (Source: ALDOT)

An intial look at the crash on the I-85 ramp to I-65 SB. (Source: ALDOT)

A look at first responders on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on the I-65/85 interchange. (Source: ALDOT)

All lanes of the I-65/85 interchange are back open, Montgomery police confirm.

An 18-wheeler that overturned at the interchange in Montgomery Friday was on the interchange until early Saturday morning. The ramp was still closed Saturday morning for additional cleanup.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. The Montgomery Police Department could confirm injuries were minor.

An unidentified fluid, most likely diesel fuel, could be seen leaking from the vehicle. It's unclear what cargo the tractor-trailer was carrying or if it could pose a Hazmat issue.

This is the second major crash to happen on this section of the interchange in 2018.

In mid-January, a tractor-trailer carrying a 42,000-pound roll of sheet metal overturned, sending that metal from the bridge onto Day Street below, damaging the interchange.

