Overturned 18-wheeler removed from I-65/85 interchange ramp

An intial look at the crash on the I-85 ramp to I-65 SB. (Source: ALDOT)

A look at first responders on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler on the I-65/85 interchange. (Source: ALDOT)

An 18-wheeler that overturned at the I-65/85 interchange in Montgomery Friday has been removed.

Travel onto I-65 South from the I-85 ramp is still closed Saturday morning after the 18-wheeler was still overturned on the ramp late Friday night. It is still closed for additional cleanup.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. The Montgomery Police Department could confirm injuries were minor.

An unidentified fluid, most likely diesel fuel, could be seen leaking from the vehicle. It's unclear what cargo the tractor-trailer was carrying or if it could pose a Hazmat issue.

DETOUR: From I-85 South, get off at Union Street, take a left onto South Court Street, a right onto West Fairview Avenue, then a left onto I-65 South.

This is the second major crash to happen on this section of the interchange in 2018.

In mid-January, a tractor-trailer carrying a 42,000-pound roll of sheet metal overturned, sending that metal from the bridge onto Day Street below, damaging the interchange.

