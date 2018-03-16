Montgomery restaurant to open second location in Old Cloverdale

The space formally occupied by Tomatinos and Cafe Louisa is on track to be the new home for a second location for Sa Za. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Downtown Montgomery restaurant Sa Za will be opening a second location in the Cloverdale district, an official with the restaurant confirmed.

The move will be part of a redevelopment project for storefronts on East Fairview Avenue in the Old Cloverdale area. This project comes after Tomatinos Pizza & Bake Shop and Cafe Louisa moved to another location. Seville Salon also recently closed.

Mike Watson, owner and developer of the property, said there are also plans to have a casual gathering spot next to Sa Za that will cater to college students. He is also moving forward with plans to open a bar called Graham Woods Neighborhood Pub, which would include a beer garden and rooftop bar.

Longtime tenants Cloverdale Shoe Shop and Sandra Nickel Realtors will remain where they are.

While no specific date for Sa Za's open has been set, construction on the redevelopment project could start within the next month.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.