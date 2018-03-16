Montgomery to take part in world event 'Earth Hour'

Next Saturday the city of Montgomery is participating in "Earth Hour" to show support for protecting the planet. (Source: World Wildlife Fund)

Next Saturday evening, the city of Montgomery will take place in an event put on by the World Wildlife Fund, called "Earth Hour."

According to the WWF, "Earth Hour" is when millions of people around the world switch all of their lights off for one hour to show support for protecting the planet and stopping climate change. The WWF says more than 2,600 Americans are committed to the cause of addressing climate change.

"Earth Hour" will take place at 8:30 p.m, local time.