Villanova faces Alabama for Sweet 16 spot in Boston

PITTSBURGH (AP) - No. 1 seed Villanova (31-4) vs. No. 9 Alabama (20-15)

Second round, East Region; Pittsburgh, Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Wildcats will try and solve the second-round puzzle that has plagued them under coach Jay Wright. The Wildcats lost in the first weekend as a 1 or 2 seed in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2017. They'll have to knock off a Crimson Tide team coming off the program's first NCAA Tournament win since 2006.

TIGHT D: The Wildcats have held teams to under 70 points for four straight games for the first time this season.

MUST-SEE MATCHUP: It's the battle of the star point guards when Villanova's Jalen Brunson faces Alabama's Collin Sexton. Brunson is the Big East player of the year and averages 19.3 points. Sexton is likely a one-and-done star who averages 19.2 points and dropped 40 on Minnesota in November.

"He's the whole package for their team," Brunson said.

GOING DEEP: The Crimson Tide have not reached the Sweet 16 since 2004. Their last win over a No. 1 seed also was in '04 when they topped Stanford 70-67.

