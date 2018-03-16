Missing Lee County girl, 13, found safe

A missing 13-year-old from Lee County was found safe. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A missing 13-year-old girl from Lee County was found safe, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Details about where Kimberly Ann Wall was found weren't released.

An Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued for Kimberly on behalf of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening.

Kimberly had last been seen at her home in Salem before midnight Thursday.

