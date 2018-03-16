Missing Child Alert issued for Lee County girl, 13

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is issuing an Emergency Missing Child Alert on behalf of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help finding Kimberly Ann Wall, 13.

Wall is was last seen at her home in Salem, Alabama before midnight on March 15, 2018.

She is 5'2" and 115 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

Law enforcement has information indicating she may be in the Birmingham area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberly Ann Wall, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or call 911.

