Missing Child Alert issued for Lee County girl, 13

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is issuing an Emergency Missing Child Alert Lee Count Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kimberly Ann Wall.More >>
We have issued a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe weather Sunday night and Monday afternoon and evening.More >>
