Lawmakers working to put an end to time change

At least 24 lawmakers are tired of the time change we make twice a year. They're working on a resolution to try and make daylight saving time permanent.

The resolution ends with a ominous argument urging congress to "put an end to the deadly, energy wasting, productivity, twice yearly changing of time." Now that is a bit extreme.

In reality it's about making life a little simpler and sunnier.

"People are happy now, they're going home and it is daylight. They;'re not driving in the dark., The kids have more time to play outside," said Sen. Rusty Glover.

It's a simple, easy request, but the biggest point is that we [Alabama] may not have to change our clocks twice a year.

"But even if we stayed on standard we'd be better than switching back and forth," Glover said.

Daylight saving time first went into effect during World War I, meant as a way to save energy, then it was meant to help farmers. Turns out it does neither of those things, but the one thing it does do is make your evenings a little brighter.

"I just hate it when it gets dark early I like the longer evenings," said Rep. Mac McCutcheon.

Believe it or not this resolution has a lot of support. 24 co sponsors in the Senate and the support of the House speaker.

"I'm a big fan of daylight saving time I will tell you that," said McCutcheon.

The thing is, this resolution likely needs to pass the House and even if it does that, it will also need congressional approval. So odds are that we will still see our times change later on this year. But even as time may pass, the push for this change won't go away.

"I think that's going to be one of those bills that I'm not sure if it's going to have time to pass this session but you will see it again," McCutcheon said.

The law requiring congressional approval to change daylight saving time has been that way since 1966 to prevent confusion surrounding people dealing with inconsistent time changes.

