No. 4 Auburn avoids upset to No. 13 seed Charleston in NCAA Tournament

Survive and advance. That's the name of the game, once March arrives and that's what the Auburn Tigers did Friday night. The No. 4 seed Tigers (26-7) escaped with a win over the No. 13 seed College of Charleston Cougars (26-8) 62-58.

It came down to the final minute and it was Jared Harper who hit the big shot. Harper, who'd been in foul trouble most of the game, hit a huge three-pointer to give Auburn a momentary 59-56 lead. It was just his fourth points of the game.

Mustapha Heron led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points, with DeSean Murray behind him with 11.

The Cougars kept the game close all night but missed free throws down the stretch and foul trouble spelled their demise. They were led in scoring by forward Jarrell Brantley, who had 20 on the night.

Auburn now advances on to play the winner of the Clemson/New Mexico State game. Auburn will play the winner Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.