No. 4 Auburn avoids upset to No. 13 seed Charleston in NCAA Tournament

Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday.More >>
Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday.More >>
John Calipari is now 20-0 in NCAA Tournament games when his team leads at halftime, but there were some tense moments in Boise on Thursday night as the 5th seeded Cats beat 12 seed Davidson 78-73.More >>
John Calipari is now 20-0 in NCAA Tournament games when his team leads at halftime, but there were some tense moments in Boise on Thursday night as the 5th seeded Cats beat 12 seed Davidson 78-73.More >>
Davis will be introduced at The Pavilion Monday afternoon at 5:30pm. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.More >>
Davis will be introduced at The Pavilion Monday afternoon at 5:30pm. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.More >>
The No. 4 seed Tigers (26-7) escaped with a win over the No. 13 seed College of Charleston Cougars (26-8) 62-58.More >>
The No. 4 seed Tigers (26-7) escaped with a win over the No. 13 seed College of Charleston Cougars (26-8) 62-58.More >>
The Auburn Tigers (no. 4) kick off the NCAA Tournament in San Diego against the College of Charleston (no. 13). Follow all the action here.More >>
The Auburn Tigers (no. 4) kick off the NCAA Tournament in San Diego against the College of Charleston (no. 13). Follow all the action here.More >>
Auburn's annual Pro Day will be take place Friday, March 9th.More >>
Auburn's annual Pro Day will be take place Friday, March 9th.More >>
The Auburn Men’s Basketball team is warming up for the first round of play in the NCAA tournament, something fans have been waiting 15 years to see.More >>
The Auburn Men’s Basketball team is warming up for the first round of play in the NCAA tournament, something fans have been waiting 15 years to see.More >>
The Tigers (25-7) will face a plodding, methodical Charleston team (26-7), a team led by the three-headed monster of guard Joe Chealey (18.5 ppg), guard Grant Riller (18.7 ppg) and forward Jarrell Brantley (17 ppg).More >>
The Tigers (25-7) will face a plodding, methodical Charleston team (26-7), a team led by the three-headed monster of guard Joe Chealey (18.5 ppg), guard Grant Riller (18.7 ppg) and forward Jarrell Brantley (17 ppg).More >>
Tuesday was the final practice inside Auburn Arena for the Tigers before getting off to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Tuesday was the final practice inside Auburn Arena for the Tigers before getting off to the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Perhaps the Auburn Tigers most gifted athlete in 2017, the Huntsville native showed his drive and his heart throughout the season.More >>
Perhaps the Auburn Tigers most gifted athlete in 2017, the Huntsville native showed his drive and his heart throughout the season.More >>
How talented is former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis? He’s so talented that one report has him claiming to be the best DB in the draft.More >>
How talented is former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis? He’s so talented that one report has him claiming to be the best DB in the draft.More >>