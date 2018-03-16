No. 4 Auburn avoids upset to No. 13 seed Charleston in NCAA Tour - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

No. 4 Auburn avoids upset to No. 13 seed Charleston in NCAA Tournament

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Auburn Athletics File Photo) (Source: Auburn Athletics File Photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Survive and advance. That's the name of the game, once March arrives and that's what the Auburn Tigers did Friday night. The No. 4 seed Tigers (26-7) escaped with a win over the No. 13 seed College of Charleston Cougars (26-8) 62-58.

It came down to the final minute and it was Jared Harper who hit the big shot. Harper, who'd been in foul trouble most of the game, hit a huge three-pointer to give Auburn a momentary 59-56 lead. It was just his fourth points of the game.

Mustapha Heron led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points, with DeSean Murray behind him with 11.

The Cougars kept the game close all night but missed free throws down the stretch and foul trouble spelled their demise. They were led in scoring by forward Jarrell Brantley, who had 20 on the night.

Auburn now advances on to play the winner of the Clemson/New Mexico State game. Auburn will play the winner Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83

    Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:23:07 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:28:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, rear, knocks the ball away from Alabama 's Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, rear, knocks the ball away from Alabama 's Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years.More >>
    Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years.More >>

  • Georgia hires former Indiana coach Tom Crean to replace Fox

    Georgia hires former Indiana coach Tom Crean to replace Fox

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:58 AM EDT2018-03-16 08:58:08 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 4:58 AM EDT2018-03-16 08:58:08 GMT
    Source: MGN OnlineSource: MGN Online
    Source: MGN OnlineSource: MGN Online

    Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday.

    More >>

    Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday.

    More >>

  • Tennessee wins NCAA opener, routs Wright State 73-47

    Tennessee wins NCAA opener, routs Wright State 73-47

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:16:05 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:56:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) defends as Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) positions for a shot in the first half of the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, Mar...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) defends as Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) positions for a shot in the first half of the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, Mar...
    Admiral Schofield had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Tennessee advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 73-47 win over Wright State.More >>
    Admiral Schofield had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Tennessee advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 73-47 win over Wright State.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly