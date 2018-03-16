State EMA talks preparedness ahead of possible severe weather

The state EMA is on an increased alert and monitoring potential severe weather this weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The WSFA first alert weather team isn't the only ones keeping a close eye on the potential for severe weather Sunday night as well as Monday afternoon and evening. The state Emergency Management Agency is on an increased alert and monitoring it.

"There is a potential for golf ball sized hail, heavy winds up to 58 miles per hour, and there is a potential for a tornado," said State EMA Director Brian Hastings.

Hastings says right now they are closely monitoring the information coming in from the National Weather Service.

"We will get another update Saturday and then we will talk together as a senior staff and posture appropriately. Right now it has our attention," said Hastings.

Although this type weather is not uncommon for this time of year, it's important to make sure you are not caught off guard.

"This is where the culture of preparedness of Alabama is important. Making sure individuals have the water, the food, their radios are connected to the weather, and can be on their own for 72 hours just in case there are downed trees, power outages and people can't get to them in a timely manner," said Hastings.

With the calm now before this possible storm preparing, planning could keep you and your family safe.

"Whether it is in your house, at the schools, or at your work make sure you know what to do where to go and for how long," said Hastings.

For more information on how to prepare for severe weather click here.

