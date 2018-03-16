Local toy stores doing well amid Toys "R" Us bankruptcy

The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is getting a lot of heat and publicity over how he profits from the inmates food fund in his jail. It's a fact that happens to be legal for him to do so.More >>
The lead engineer on the bridge project that collapsed at Florida International University left a voicemail alerting a state agency to "cracking" two days before the tragedy.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >>
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated the University of Virginia, 74-54, in a historic first upset for a 16-seed over a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.More >>
First responders are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler at the I-65/85 interchange in Montgomery.More >>
Customers say they enjoy shopping at smaller toy stores because it offers them a more one-on-one shopping experience.More >>
The Covington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.More >>
He was expected to retire on Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.More >>
