Local toy stores doing well amid Toys "R" Us bankruptcy

It's the end of an era as Toys "R" Us announced Thursday that it will be closing all of its U.S. stores.

But as they shut their doors, other toy stores are opening theirs, and say they're doing "pretty good."

Cathy Simmons has been shopping at ABC Toys in Montgomery for years.

"I can easily find what I need and the help is so thorough about helping you and walking up and asking if they can assist you with anything," Simmons said.

Customers say they enjoy shopping at smaller toy stores because it offers them a more one-on-one shopping experience.

"We want to feel connected to the people that we are shopping with and the people that we are buying products from. We want to have some sort of experience that is different from others," Melissa Wanke, with the Alabama Retail Association said.

Simmons agrees.

"The smaller stores have taken over and people feel more comfortable when they go in those stores instead of going into a larger store," Simmons said.

