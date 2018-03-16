4 events to look out for this weekend

The rodeo is wrapping up this weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This weekend is full of events.

1. River Region Comic Con

An event going on from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Crampton Bowl Multiplex. For those that like movies, games, television or just entertainment in general. Actors and special guests from some of your favorite shows will be in attendance.

2.Selma Pilgrimage

People from across the South will be gathering in Selma for the 43rd annual Historic Selma Pilgrimage.

3. World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 25th annual World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade is taking place Saturday in Enterprise. The parade begins at noon.

4. SLE Rodeo

Festivities for the SLE Rodeo kick off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with team roping. The last event starts at 7 p.m. Sunday is the final day with one event beginning at 8 a.m. in Crawford Arena.

To see more events happening around the River Region

