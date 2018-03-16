Covington County man airlifted to hospital with gunshot wounds

The Covington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night near Andalusia.

According to Covington County Sheriff Dennis Meeks, a man was shot three times. The sheriff said while the man was airlifted to a hospital, his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The sheriff's office has not yet been able to identify a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

