Investigation of Covington County shooting continues

A man was shot three times in Covington County and airlifted to a hospital Friday night. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The investigation into a weekend shooting in Covington County is ongoing with few new details being released.

Covington County Sheriff Dennis Meeks confirmed a man was shot three times late Friday evening and that he was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Deputy David Anderson confirmed Monday the shooting happened on Falco Road.

No suspect or motive has been released by investigators.

According to the Andalusia Star-News, the shooting happened near Pleasant Home School while prom was being held, but that the shooting was not school related.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.