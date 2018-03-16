Investigation of Covington County shooting continues - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Investigation of Covington County shooting continues

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The investigation into a weekend shooting in Covington County is ongoing with few new details being released.

Covington County Sheriff Dennis Meeks confirmed a man was shot three times late Friday evening and that he was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Deputy David Anderson confirmed Monday the shooting happened on Falco Road.

No suspect or motive has been released by investigators.

According to the Andalusia Star-News, the shooting happened near Pleasant Home School while prom was being held, but that the shooting was not school related.

