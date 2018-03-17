FIRST ALERT: A few showers Saturday, possible severe weather on the way

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for late Sunday and Monday afternoon/evening. We'll deal with passing hit-or-miss showers through the weekend. But the most potentially impactful weather doesn't arrive until late Sunday. We could see two rounds of strong to severe storms, with the strongest round likely being Monday afternoon/evening.

There's still a lot of time in between now and the timing of this weather event so specifics will seem fluid over the coming day and a half. But based off latest trends in the data, the timing of this system has sped up a bit. But we're still looking at a 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday window for strong storms and then a second ramping up Monday afternoon and lasting into the early evening.

Here's a look at our weekend and Monday.

We'll continue to deal with a few showers this morning. But skies will look to slowly clear through the afternoon and evening. Highs will peak in the upper 70s today, which is good news for the SLE Rodeo as it continues today.

Clouds will grow back overnight and we'll begin Sunday clouds. We'll see a few hit or miss showers through what will be a cloudy, mild and muggy day. Highs Sunday will be near 80.

By late Sunday afternoon a front will stall over south Alabama/the Florida Panhandle and lift north as a warm front overnight into Monday morning. Models are still in debate regarding the moisture and instability in our area during this time. But there's enough agreement there to indicate the potential for strong storms to develop that could create heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Flooding could become a concern especially with the possibility of training storms along the front. This is the first of the 2 rounds of possible severe weather.

We'll likely see a lull in storm activity beginning around sunrise Monday through midday. During this time the atmosphere will be on the rebound trying to recover moisture and instability for round 2 that will take place during the afternoon and evening. This second round looks more robust, especially for central and east Alabama based off the speed and timing of this system. The possibility of this being a high-impact event remains.

Based off the available instability, wind shear, lapse rate and other severe weather ingredients we could be subject to many hazards. Confidence has grown in the large hail threat, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. Yes there's still some fine tuning that can and will be done. But with this risk approaching now is the time to prepare and make sure you're ready.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including the WSFA First Alert weather app and NOAA weather radio. Make sure to stay connected to WSFA for future updates because we'll continue to provide new information and forecasts can quickly become outdated.

