FIRST ALERT: Potential severe storms Sunday and Monday

Happy St. Patrick's day! A few isolated showers will continue to slide across south Alabama, but the majority of the area is dry, muggy and warm! Yes, Spring doesn't officially begin until Tuesday but we're already in the thick of some very Spring-like weather. Especially when we look ahead to our looming storm threat tomorrow and Monday. From Sunday 1 p.m. to Monday evening we'll be in a window for severe storms.

THIS EVENING: Expect partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day and evening. A few isolated showers will be possible across west and southwest Alabama but many will be dry. Dew points are climbing and that will allow for some patchy fog to develop tonight and overnight as temperatures rest in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: We have moved the window for strong to severe storms up to Sunday based off new trends in the data. Monday is the main severe weather threat, but Sunday may host a few intense to severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has increased our severe weather threat to a SLIGHT risk for Sunday afternoon and evening.

The most favorable area for strong to severe storms Sunday will be central and south Alabama. Pretty much areas along and south of the I-85 corridor. So that includes areas like Montgomery, Prattville, Selma, Camden, Monroville, Demopolis and Greenville just to name a few.

Instability will be on the rise Sunday night into Monday morning. So the threat of severe storms will continue overnight as we all go to sleep. That's why we have and will continue to urge you to have multiple ways to receive severe weather information. The WSFA First Alert weather app and NOAA weather radio are great options. NOAA weather radios are loud and have the ability to wake you up out of your sleep if a severe storms impacts your area overnight.

MONDAY: A more widespread severe event will be possible Monday. Exact times and magnitude of this event is still up for debate between computer models. But all signs are pointing towards high instability, wind shear, and mid-level lapse rates. This places much of the state in an environment suitable for tennis ball-sized hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and tornadoes.

With timing still an issue, we encourage all residents to be weather aware. That's the reason why we declared Monday as a First Alert Weather Day. The best time of the day for severe storms will be Monday afternoon and evening, but we cannot rule out impactful weather during the morning hours as well. So it's best to be on guard through the entire day.

Through the morning Monday we'll be watching how our atmosphere rebounds and becomes more destabilized. We'll also have to watch for any coastal developments. If storms fire up along the Gulf Coast Monday morning/afternoon, that could disrupt the wind fields for the afternoon, significantly limiting the severe threat. As of right now the GFS and European forecast models are showing signs of some coastal development, while the NAM models shows a few showers early allowing for a big enough window for destabilization.

Make sure to stay connected to WSFA for future updates because we'll continue to provide new information and forecasts can quickly become outdated.

