First Alert: Severe storm threat increases Sunday & Monday

We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe storms developing late Sunday and then again Monday afternoon. So be weather aware and keep checking back for updates!

We had a few isolated storms today that produced some small hail in southern Crenshaw and Pike county. A sign of possible things to come! Thankfully that won't come until tomorrow at the earliest. Tonight and overnight expect calm conditions as skies remain partly cloudy and temperatures mild. Lows overnight will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our weather will deteriorate through the day tomorrow as a warm front lifts north across the state. The fronts progression will open the door for for rain and thunderstorms that will continue through the overnight hours. The main concern tomorrow will be damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT risk for strong to severe storms mainly for southwest Alabama tomorrow. The rest of the state falls under a lesser, MARGINAL risk.

After 12 PM Sunday we could begin to see isolated showers and storms develop. As we continue on with the day and get into the nighttime hours, storms coverage will expand. It's likely late Sunday into early Monday we could deal with scattered to numerous storms in the area while many of you are asleep. So I would double check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and download the WSFA First Alert Weather App. Make sure you have multiple methods of receiving weather alerts even if the power were to go out.

We'll likely see a lull in activity beginning around sunrise Monday and lasting into midday. Southerly winds will continue to bring warm, unstable air into our area. This will help our atmosphere recover from our overnight storms. If it can destabilize it elevates our chance for severe weather. Monday's round of strong to severe storms has a better chance of tornadic development to go along with the damaging wind and hail threat.

Model data suggest we're moving into a very unstable setup Monday that could set the state for a high-impact weather event. But there are some signs that there could be some coastal storm development that could limit and even take away our severe weather threat. Coastal development (storms developing along the Gulf Coast) would cut off the inflow of warm, unstable air. Thus taking away the "energy" from our storms here in central and south Alabama.

This appears to be one of the more significant threats we have seen here in Alabama in a while. I'm not saying this is along the line of a "Super Tuesday" (April 2011) event. But the widespread severe weather ingredients are all there, it's just a matter if they come together correctly at the right time. So with that being said prepare now before the storms arrive and stay connected as we continue to relay information. We'll continue to be here with you before, during and after the storms.

