Troy Baseball honors freshman injured in offseason vehicle crash

The Alabama Crimson Tide kept it close in the first half against the Wildcats. But the second half was another story.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
The No. 4 seed Tigers (26-7) escaped with a win over the No. 13 seed College of Charleston Cougars (26-8) 62-58.More >>
The Auburn Tigers (no. 4) kick off the NCAA Tournament in San Diego against the College of Charleston (no. 13). Follow all the action here.More >>
Auburn's annual Pro Day will be take place Friday, March 9th.More >>
The Auburn Men’s Basketball team is warming up for the first round of play in the NCAA tournament, something fans have been waiting 15 years to see.More >>
The Tigers (25-7) will face a plodding, methodical Charleston team (26-7), a team led by the three-headed monster of guard Joe Chealey (18.5 ppg), guard Grant Riller (18.7 ppg) and forward Jarrell Brantley (17 ppg).More >>
So far, the Trojans are enjoying a 12-6 start, even after that 3-1 loss to the Trojans of Little-Rock. Saturday, they are honoring one of their own.More >>
There will be a new champion in the Sun Belt after the Troy Trojans fell to Georgia State in the conference tournament Friday.More >>
One guy that stood out was Hornets' defensive back Ronnie Scott.More >>
Faulkner’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to compete in the 38th annual NAIA Division I National Championship the home office announced this afternoon. The event, presented by Wells Fargo in Billings, Montana, begins March 14.More >>
Jordon Varnado scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Hicks added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Troy rallied to beat South Alabama 69-62 in Wednesday's opening round of the Sun Belt...More >>
