Troy Baseball honors freshman injured in offseason vehicle crash

The Troy Trojans are in the middle of their season and opened Sun Belt Conference play Friday night with a loss to Arkansas Little-Rock, but that doesn't have their spirits down.

So far, the Trojans are enjoying a 12-6 start, even after that 3-1 loss to the Trojans of Little-Rock. Saturday, they are honoring one of their own.

"#SpitSTRONG Day" they call it, is honoring freshman infielder Bobby Spitulksi. Spitulski and his family were involved in a serious car crash over Christmas break. Bobby Spitulski suffered many injuries including head trauma.

According to Troy Athletics, Spitulski walked out of the hospital a month later and rejoined the team, although he's still only doing the basics of the game.

His teammates and coaches honored him and his family Saturday by wearing green t-shirts, the color of trauma. The T-shirts read "SpitStrong" and the first 200 fans to the game will receive the shirts as well.

Spitulski is a native of Oviedo, Florida, and according to the athletics department, the baseball team will continue wearing green armbands for the rest of the season that say "SPITSTRONG" to honor him.

The Troy Trojans and Arkansas Little-Rock Trojans meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Riddle-Pace Field for game two of the three-game series.

