Tuskegee man dies in single-vehicle crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A crash near Macon County 79 Saturday has claimed the life of a man the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.

According to ALEA, William Earl Howard, 55, of Tuskegee, has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash. Officials say the crash happened just short of 8 a.m. on Macon County 26 nearly 12 miles east of Tuskegee.

Howard was driving his Cadillac Escalade when officials say his car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials say initial investigation shows Howard was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

