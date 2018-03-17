Auburn fans excited about NCAA Tournament win - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn fans excited about NCAA Tournament win

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

The Auburn Tigers were able to pull out a win Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament, and the Auburn family is excited.

Survive and advance is the goal for the Auburn and that’s exactly what they did with a 62-58 victory over the College of Charleston to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Auburn community is rallying behind their Tigers, and say that this win is only the beginning. They say that after a very long season they’re glad to see that the team is back in the March Madness mix, and they’re hoping to make it to the Sweet 16.

“I feel fantastic. I think the program has come a long way under coach Pearl, and due to adversities beyond our control, due to injuries, etc... I think we are doing fantastic," said Auburn fan Jim Rivers. "I hope that we can get our feet underneath us and at least make it to the Sweet 16.”

“Hopefully they can hit some shots and win. So, we’ll be pulling for them to keep going,” said Auburn fan Leslie Oakley.

Auburn will face Clemson on Sunday at 6:10 p.m.

