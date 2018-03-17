Many gather in capital city for inaugural River Region Comic Con

Karan Ashley from the popular 90s show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was one of the special guests in attendance. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Gamers, cosplayers, and comic book lovers alike all gathered together under one roof Saturday in Montgomery for the first ever River Region Comic Con. The event, which was held at the Crampton Bowl multiplex, hosted panel discussions, meetings with special guests and just a bit of something for everyone.

Special guest Karan Ashley, known for her role as the yellow ranger in the popular 90s show Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers said she enjoyed getting to interact with fans as they relived their childhood.

"You have no idea that the show really resonated with them. They tell you stories about when they were young, they were bullied, they had a hard childhood, but Power Rangers was that spark of hope, or that spark of, you know, light for them. And that's amazing," Ashley said.

The event also included short film viewings and a cosplay contest.

