Students gather in Capital City to rally against gun violence

Students from Alabama and as far away as Kentucky joined in Montgomery to rally against guns. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

On Saturday, hundreds marched around Montgomery, Alabama, and rallied against gun violence.

The rally comes roughly a month after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and over a week since a teenager was shot and killed at her school in Birmingham, Alabama.

The rally was in conjunction with the South Central Conference Youth Congress Fit for Eternity. During the youth congress, students learned about decision making, bullying and suicide prevention.

“I want everybody to feel safe I don’t want people to have to worry about if they’re gonna go to school and come back home the next day. No one should have to worry about that," said Kierianna Harris said.

“That’s really sad that that’s a possibility, that someone could come in a school and shoot the students is really heartbreaking and I want to stay safe, and I want my class mates to stay safe and I want everyone to stay safe," said Ololade Harrison said.

During the rally, parents fought back tears.

“I just teared up. I wanted to cry because I’m like, 'Wow,'" Cheryl Peterson said.

“Anyone can get a gun right now and it’s just so scary to know that a person that walks into a school where you send your children to be provided and cared for everyday and you expect them to be under leaders or teachers or administrators that can protect them,” Peterson said.

