FIRST ALERT: First alert weather day continues Monday

"There is a potential for golf ball sized hail, heavy winds up to 58 miles per hour, and there is a potential for a tornado,"

"There is a potential for golf ball sized hail, heavy winds up to 58 miles per hour, and there is a potential for a tornado,"

Middle March often brings an increase in severe weather potential across Alabama. This middle March will be no different. The threat for severe thunderstorms will increase throughout the day across the state as ample instability and wind shear sets the stage for an impactful afternoon and night. There are elements of today's forecast we are very confident in. There are other elements that remain unanswered. Between the two, we have a complicated Monday ahead.

THIS MORNING: Fog is thick in spots this morning, a produce of the moisture-laded air now firmly in place. Our morning fog is a sign the atmosphere is full of water, something that will come into play later in the day. We expect no severe weather issues across the viewing area this morning, but fog and a few light showers could be enough to slow you down.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Partial sunshine will help increase our temperatures into the lower 80s by the early part of the afternoon. Instability values will be steadily building, and we await isolated thunderstorms that will be able to tap into that energy. Our window for severe weather runs from roughly 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Within that, there are two sub-windows that bear watching.

The first arrives from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. High resolution model guidance hints at isolated super-cellular development. While overall coverage is limited, if these cell do develop they'll likely become strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a tornado or two.

MAKE SURE YOU'RE PREPARED!

You still have time to make sure you're prepared for severe storms. Make sure you have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather updates. A NOAA weather radio and the WSFA First Alert Weather App are great choices. DO NOT rely on an outdoor warning siren. They are meant for anyone outside to get inside, they ARE NOT meant to be heard inside.

Thunderstorm development during this time remains debatable. But the setup is there for severe weather, so any development should it occur would grow quickly.

The second window develops after dark along a broken line that will ignite close to the I-20 corridor. This wave is likely the "main event" for much of north Alabama where the overall severe weather threat is maximized. This activity will slide southeast tonight and into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The flow and dynamics involved by this point lend me to think any severe weather issues for us would mainly center around hail and gusty winds. But a tornado can't be ruled out.

Hail is likely to be the greatest overall threat for us, given ample instability and relatively dry/cool air aloft. Golf ball to tennis ball sized hail will be possible within the most intense cores of thunderstorms.

The tornado threat is greatest across north Alabama where wind profiles will be maximized for updraft rotation. Our tornado threat remains somewhat conditional, but there appears to be at least some risk for tornadoes within cells able to tap into locally enhanced shear. Low level flow is not ideal for tornado development, but our significant instability could be able to compensate somewhat. Bottom line, this is not a tornado outbreak setup. But the setup taken as a whole may be sufficient for a tornado risk.

KEY POINTS: I want to stress an important element here. Today is NOT a widespread severe thunderstorm day. Our atmosphere is locked & loaded for severe thunderstorms, but that can only happen if storms develop in the first place. The limited lift within the environment appears supportive of only isolated development in our part of Alabama. While those storms could be locally intense, the overall coverage will leave a lot of you wondering what all the fuss is about.

There are occasions where setups like this produce very little thunderstorm activity, even nothing at all. There are also situations where the limited coverage of storms is forgotten because of how intense they become. Which camp this falls into remains to be seen.

We encourage you to remain weather aware this afternoon into the night. We'll have continuing coverage throughout the day and frequent updates as conditions warrant.

Make sure you know where to go when severe weather strikes. Have a plan, know your plan and go over your plan. Remember in the event of a tornado, go to the lowest floor of your home, the innermost room away from winds. Have a helmet, pillow or anything else that would protect your head. If you live in a mobile home making plans to wait out the storms in a storm shelter or a site built structure. Continue to stay updated as we continue to provide updates and tweaks to the forecast.

Watch Today in Alabama for the latest details on Monday's forecast from Meteorologist Eric Snitil.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.