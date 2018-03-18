FIRST ALERT: Late afternoon update

"There is a potential for golf ball sized hail, heavy winds up to 58 miles per hour, and there is a potential for a tornado,"

The state EMA is on an increased alert and monitoring potential severe weather this weekend. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

As of this afternoon, much of Alabama is dry. The sun is out in many places, and temperatures have skyrocketed into the upper 70s and lower 80s. That warmth will help support a second band of storms into the overnight hours.

The million dollar question - how FAR SOUTH will this band of storms develop. That will determine our entire threat - if you're south of the line of storms, you'll have no impact whatsoever. No tornadoes, no hail, no rain.

If you end up hit by a storm in this line, you'll have torrential rain, thunder, lightning and the risk of very large hail and tornadoes.

So, it's all or nothing.

I think the greatest risk from this line comes along and north of a line from Marion to Lake Martin to Opelika. In this area, intense storms are likely, and a threat of hail/tornadoes exists, too.

South of there, the risk is conditional and will depend on exactly how far southward the band of storms develops.

A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for much of central and northern Alabama. It runs until 11 p.m. and includes Chilton, Perry and Coosa counties in our area.

A PDS Tornado Watch is different from a "normal" Tornado Watch. The environment is especially volatile and dangerous, capable of supporting both strong and long-track tornadoes.

The WSFA First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to the elevated risk for severe weather.

Make sure you know where to go when severe weather strikes. Have a plan, know your plan and go over your plan. Remember in the event of a tornado, go to the lowest floor of your home, the innermost room away from winds. Have a helmet, pillow or anything else that would protect your head. If you live in a mobile home making plans to wait out the storms in a storm shelter or a site built structure. Continue to stay updated as we continue to provide updates and tweaks to the forecast.

Ensure you have other methods of obtaining important weather information:

