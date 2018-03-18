FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible today, Monday

Based on the latest data, our threat for severe storms has increased. The risk zone for strong and severe storms has expanded and now covers most of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. The main concerns today are strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds and hail. We could see storms impact our area as early as midday (noon) and that threat could last until the early nighttime hours.

A warm front will look to lift northeast through Mississippi and southwest Alabama this afternoon. Instability will increase behind the warm front, providing a decent shot for a few strong and severe storms for areas along and south of I- 85 this afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms will continue to impact our area late tonight and overnight. We cannot rule out 1 or 2 severe storms overnight. That's why we have been urging you to have multiple, reliable methods of being alerted regarding severe weather overnight. A source that will wake you up out of your sleep like a NOAA weather radio or the WSFA First Alert Weather App.

Tomorrow remains our more concerning severe weather day. We'll have greater instability to go along with the wind shear Monday afternoon and evening. This opens the door to the possibility of tornadic storms.

Monday morning will be calm as temperatures warm and are atmosphere becomes more unstable. A few showers and storms may develop early on and that could disrupt things especially if we have any coastal development. Some forecast models continue to show thunderstorm development along the Gulf Coast. If this were to happen that could limit the severe weather threat. Only time will tell if this will happen. If there's no coastal development and if showers only occur early in the day, there still could be enough time for the air to become unstable and enhance severe weather chances for the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday afternoon through Monday night, storms will have the potential to produce golf ball size hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes. The threat for these hazards is even greater for north and northwest Alabama. So a heads up if you have any travels plans, friends or family that way. We'll place the wind of opportunity for these hazards anywhere from 1 pm Monday to 2 am Tuesday.

