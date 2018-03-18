FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat ramps up across parts of Alabama

"There is a potential for golf ball sized hail, heavy winds up to 58 miles per hour, and there is a potential for a tornado,"

Early this afternoon we have received new information from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC); they have released a new convective outlook ahead of the today's severe weather threat.

Partial sunshine so far today has helped warm our temperatures a bit... it is also helping to build instability values for later today. SPC has upgraded parts of north Alabama into a "Moderate Risk" while keeping many of our central/south Alabama counties under a Marginal, Slight and even now an Enhanced risk.

High resolution model guidance open our window for strong storms to start later this afternoon. Isolated super-cellular development starts in our far southern/east counties where coverage will be limited, but impactful for those who see storms.

While overall coverage is limited, if these cell do develop they'll likely become strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a tornado or two.

It's important to stress that not everyone will see storms today, and some of you won't even see rain. Sounds silly, but coverage of storms will not be widespread, nor will they impact our entire viewing area. For those of you who do see the wet weather and stronger storms, know that each cell has the potential to pack a punch. We encourage you to remain weather aware this afternoon into the night. We'll have continuing coverage throughout the day and frequent updates as conditions warrant.

MAKE SURE YOU'RE PREPARED!

You still have time to make sure you're prepared for severe storms. Make sure you have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather updates. A NOAA weather radio and the WSFA First Alert Weather App are great choices. DO NOT rely on an outdoor warning siren. They are meant for anyone outside to get inside, they ARE NOT meant to be heard inside.

Thunderstorm development during this time remains debatable. But the setup is there for severe weather, so any development should it occur would grow quickly.

The second window develops after dark along a broken line that will ignite close to the I-20 corridor. This wave is likely the "main event" for much of north Alabama where the overall severe weather threat is maximized. This activity will slide southeast tonight and into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The flow and dynamics involved by this point lend me to think any severe weather issues for us would mainly center around hail and gusty winds. But a tornado can't be ruled out.

Hail is likely to be the greatest overall threat for us, given ample instability and relatively dry/cool air aloft. Golf ball to tennis ball sized hail will be possible within the most intense cores of thunderstorms.

The tornado threat is greatest across north Alabama where wind profiles will be maximized for updraft rotation. Our tornado threat remains somewhat conditional, but there appears to be at least some risk for tornadoes within cells able to tap into locally enhanced shear. Low level flow is not ideal for tornado development, but our significant instability could be able to compensate somewhat. Bottom line, this is not a tornado outbreak setup. But the setup taken as a whole may be sufficient for a tornado risk.

Make sure you know where to go when severe weather strikes. Have a plan, know your plan and go over your plan. Remember in the event of a tornado, go to the lowest floor of your home, the innermost room away from winds. Have a helmet, pillow or anything else that would protect your head. If you live in a mobile home making plans to wait out the storms in a storm shelter or a site built structure. Continue to stay updated as we continue to provide updates and tweaks to the forecast.

