FIRST ALERT: Slight to enhanced risk for severe storms late Monday

As we continue to move through the evening and nighttime hours, showers and a few embedded storms will continue to impact our area. Rain coverage will diminish tonight, but not completely go away. Isolated showers and storms will slide through the state late tonight and overnight. Odds aren't great, but we cannot completely rule out an overnight storm producing gusty winds and/or hail.

Now lets look ahead to Monday. Most of the day will be a non issue. Other than a few spotty showers, many of you will deal with cloudy skies and very warm and muggy conditions. Highs Monday will peak in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will climb into the mid 60s. Don't let this lull in activity fool you: this break in activity is setting the stage for potential severe weather later in the afternoon and evening hours.

By mid-afternoon there will be a potential for storms to develop. A broken line of showers and storms will first impact west Alabama, and slide east through the remainder of the day and night. This makes for an interesting setup. Storms will be scattered in coverage due to this broken line. Some may deal with high-impact storms while some may not have a drop of rain.

Given our high instability and wind shear we could see rotating super-cell storms capable of producing tornadoes. The best location for this to occur is across north and north central Alabama. To go along with the tornado threat, storms will also bring the threat of damaging straight-line winds and large hail (golf ball to tennis ball size).

So there's still plenty of time to prepare. Make sure you secure any loose items around your home, and make sure you're family knows where to go when severe weather strikes. It would be wise to double check and make sure the batteries in your NOAA weather radio are good to go just in case the power goes out. We'll likely see a few showers and storms spill over into Tuesday morning, but through the day Tuesday our weather will be improving. Cooler air does file in behind the cold front. I think Wednesday will be the coolest day this week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows down in the low to mid 30s.

