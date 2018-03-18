FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible late Monday

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue to slide northeast across mainly south Alabama overnight. This isolated rain threat will continue through Monday morning and into mid-day. Now while some deal with a stray shower, others will deal with clouds, and another set of folks may see sunshine. Yes, we're in for quite the mixed batch early Monday, but we all have the potential to deal with severe storms beginning late Monday afternoon.

Based off the current data, most of south Alabama falls under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather. Much of north and central Alabama have an ENHANCED, more favorable chance for severe storms. The window of opportunity for severe storms will open after 3 PM and last until midnight. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This include large hail (pea to tennis ball size), damaging winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes.

If showers during the morning persist well into the day or if we have coastal storm development, that could curb our severe weather threat. But as of right now forecast models are showing ample amounts on instability, wind shear, and other ingredients for severe weather.

By early Tuesday morning, all of Alabama will be in the clear from severe weather. The last few storms will likely exit the Wiregrass Region just before sunrise Tuesday.

MAKE SURE YOU'RE PREPARED!

You still have time to make sure you're prepared for severe storms. Make sure you have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather updates. A NOAA weather radio and the WSFA First Alert Weather App are great choices. DO NOT rely on an outdoor warning siren. They are meant for anyone outside to get inside, they ARE NOT meant to be heard inside.

Make sure you know where to go when severe weather strikes. Have a plan, know your plan and go over your plan. Remember in the event of a tornado, go to the lowest floor of your home, the inner most room away from winds. Have a helmet, pillow or anything else that would protect your head. If you live in a mobile home make plans to wait out the storms in a storm shelter or a site built structure. Continue to stay updated as we continue to provide updates and tweaks to the forecast. Eric will be in first thing Monday morning for Today In Alabama beginning at 4:30 so be sure to tune in as he provides another round of updates.

