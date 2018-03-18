Dothan police arrest 1 in 'heinous murder' of 91-year-old woman

The Dothan Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with capital murder after a weekend homicide involving an elderly woman.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with capital murder after a weekend homicide involving an elderly woman.More >>
The Covington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.More >>
The Covington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank, located in the 1600 block of S. College Street, Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a robbery at PNC Bank, located in the 1600 block of S. College Street, Friday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.More >>
A 34-year-old woman, who was wanted for a crime in Ohio, has been captured in Alabama.More >>
A 34-year-old woman, who was wanted for a crime in Ohio, has been captured in Alabama.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Twelve people are facing charges in Alabama and four children have been rescued or identified after a multi-state child exploitation operation.More >>
Two people have been taken to UAB after being shot in Hayden.More >>
Two people have been taken to UAB after being shot in Hayden.More >>
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.More >>
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>