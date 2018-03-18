Dothan police arrest 1 in 'heinous murder' of 91-year-old woman

The Dothan Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with capital murder after a weekend homicide involving an elderly woman.

Police responded to a call of a possible death at a house on Hodgesville Road around 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found 91-year-old Mable Fowler's body in what was an apparent crime scene.

While the woman's cause of death was not released, authorities described it as "heinous".

Investigators worked through the night and into Sunday morning processing the scene and collecting evidence.

Authorities found Joe Nathan Duncan, 58, and interviewed him about the homicide. Afterward, he was arrested on a capital murder charge.

A connection between Duncan and Fowler was not immediately known, nor was a motive revealed.

Dothan police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Monday to release more details.

Duncan is being held without bond as the investigation continues.?

