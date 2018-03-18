Auburn police investigating string of thefts

Police say that they believe that they are looking for two men driving a newer model Ford pick up. (Source: Auburn Police Department)

Auburn police are asking for the community’s help while they investigate a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Authorities say that right now Honda vehicles are primarily being targeted.

Police say that they’ve had about a dozen reports since Wednesday. They say that they believe that they are looking for two men driving a newer model Ford pick up.

“What we’ve discovered is that we are not the only agency that is experiencing a problem. We’ve got information from other agencies in the area that has some therapists and also some agencies in Florida. We’ve actually reached out and we communicated with these agencies and we have developed and determined that it is going to be the same suspects and the same vehicle," says Auburn Police Captain, Lorenza Dorsey.

Police are encouraging that the community remain vigilant and contact the authorities if they notice any suspicious activity.

