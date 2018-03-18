Montgomery EMA warns of severe weather Sunday, Monday

With inclement weather approaching, make sure you are prepared. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It's that time of the year again, the time when Alabama sees severe weather.

"You need to be prepared anytime," Christina Thornton, Director of the Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency, said.

Be prepared for the worst.

"I know everybody says they cry wolf and we prepare, we prepare and what if something doesn't happen, but what if something does?" Thornton said.

Which is possible, because there is a threat of severe weather in Alabama on Sunday and Monday, with storms that may include hail, damaging winds and potential tornadoes.

"There's some potential for some severe thunderstorms, rain, lightning, some possible hail and a tornado possible throughout the state," Thornton said.

That's why the Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency wants everyone to be ready.

"Food and water to get you by just in case you lose power or something like that," Thornton said. "The things that we are going to tell people are the same things we tell them to do every time. Watch their weather, make sure they've got the alerts, sign up for it if you don't."

