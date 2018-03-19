ALEA mourns passing of K-9 deputy - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ALEA mourns passing of K-9 deputy

K-9 Trooper Roscoe and his handler Trooper Snyder (Source: ALEA) K-9 Trooper Roscoe and his handler Trooper Snyder (Source: ALEA)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 deputy.

According to ALEA’s Facebook page, K-9 Trooper Roscoe, a 12-year-old Belgium Malinois, passed away Sunday while on his off day.

ALEA says Roscoe began his career with the department in 2008. He and his handler, Trooper Timothy Snyder, conducted thousands of narcotic traffic stops which resulted in numerous arrests and money seizures.

Recently, Roscoe participated in a special operation which left to the arrests of several individuals thanks to his work in identifying illegal narcotics.

“His last 10 years of service will not be forgotten, and he will be missed greatly,” the Facebook post said.

