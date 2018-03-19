Alex City schools dismissing early due to inclement weather - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alex City schools dismissing early due to inclement weather

Alex City schools will dismiss at noon Monday (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Alex City schools will dismiss at noon Monday (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) -

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared in advance of isolated severe thunderstorms expected to develop late in the day. Some schools in our viewing area have announced they will be dismissing early.

According to a Facebook post by Alexander City Schools, all schools will be dismissing at noon due to inclement weather. For students who are picked up by their parents, faculty and staff will remain at the schools until children have been picked up. 

The Perry County Sheriff's Office says all schools in that area will also be closed Monday.

We will continue to update this story with the latest school announcements.

