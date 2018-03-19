Missing woman's billboard stabbed - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Missing woman's billboard stabbed

Authorities are trying to find out who would stab the billboard (Source: WSFA 12 News) Authorities are trying to find out who would stab the billboard (Source: WSFA 12 News)
an investigation is underway to determine if it is related to Lelia Faulkner’s disappearance (Source: WSFA 12 News) an investigation is underway to determine if it is related to Lelia Faulkner’s disappearance (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Authorities are trying to find out who would stab a billboard featuring missing Pike County woman Lelia Faulkner.

According to Lelia Faulkner’s mother Susan Faulkner, someone took two 12-inch knives and stabbed the billboard located off Highway 231. The billboard, which is one of four, is located across from the Pike County Cattleman’s Association.

Pike County authorities recovered the knives and an investigation is underway to determine if it is related to Lelia Faulkner’s disappearance or a random act.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on this story and will have more online, on air, and on our news app.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

