Missing woman's billboard stabbed

Authorities are trying to find out who would stab a billboard featuring missing Pike County woman Lelia Faulkner.

According to Lelia Faulkner’s mother Susan Faulkner, someone took two 12-inch knives and stabbed the billboard located off Highway 231. The billboard, which is one of four, is located across from the Pike County Cattleman’s Association.

Pike County authorities recovered the knives and an investigation is underway to determine if it is related to Lelia Faulkner’s disappearance or a random act.

