With sale of MPS school blocked, Richardson files appeal

A Montgomery circuit court judge's ruling that blocks the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School by the Alabama State Department of Education is being appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court.More >>
A Montgomery circuit court judge's ruling that blocks the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School by the Alabama State Department of Education is being appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court.More >>
These are the latest closings and delays in our area.More >>
These are the latest closings and delays in our area.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have voted to give the state limited oversight over faith based daycares. The Alabama Senate voted 22-4 on Thursday for the compromise legislation.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have voted to give the state limited oversight over faith based daycares. The Alabama Senate voted 22-4 on Thursday for the compromise legislation.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and school employees that will cost more than $100 million.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and school employees that will cost more than $100 million.More >>
In order to start a public charter school, a group must complete an application that includes information on school design, organization and finances.More >>
In order to start a public charter school, a group must complete an application that includes information on school design, organization and finances.More >>
Elba High School’s Marching Tiger Band is headed to the Windy City, Chicago!More >>
Elba High School’s Marching Tiger Band is headed to the Windy City, Chicago!More >>
"If you are a parent or a custodian, you are held strictly accountable,"More >>
"If you are a parent or a custodian, you are held strictly accountable,"More >>
The cash-strapped Montgomery Public School System has been repaid the nearly $1.4 million it should have received from the Alabama Department of Education, the Alabama Education Association confirmed Monday.More >>
The cash-strapped Montgomery Public School System has been repaid the nearly $1.4 million it should have received from the Alabama Department of Education, the Alabama Education Association confirmed Monday.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill focused on protecting children against cyberbullying and harassment off school grounds.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill focused on protecting children against cyberbullying and harassment off school grounds.More >>
Students and teachers at Prattville Elementary School have added a new classroom but it's not inside! It's their new outdoor classroom.More >>
Students and teachers at Prattville Elementary School have added a new classroom but it's not inside! It's their new outdoor classroom.More >>