Sparking curiosity with a new language at MacMillan

Studies have found that people who speak more than one language build multitasking skills and usually have a better memory.

A MacMillan International Academy Spanish teacher is helping her students do both of those things in a fun and friendly environment. Her name is Carolina Neglen.

Originally from Columbia, Neglen moved to Alabama almost two decades ago to attend the University of Alabama. Since then, her goal inside the classroom has been to educate her kids about the whole world that exists outside of their school.

"My main thing, especially being from another country, in Montgomery is that you want people to know a little bit about where you come from, and open their minds up. There is a whole world full of experiences and new things that they can explore, and I want to give them that. I want to open up their curiosity so that they want to travel, keep on learning, keep on learning Spanish and other languages," Neglen said.

Neglen uses interactive techniques in the classroom to help her students become proficient speakers in their new language. But it's not just the kiddos who are learning - she is reminded of valuable life lessons every day.

"It takes you back to how simple things, you forget to value them - a hug, a 'hi how are you?' and a high five in the halls - those little things they give you, the children, that innocence, it's amazing and I'm proud to be their teacher," Neglen said.

After two years of teaching youngsters at MacMillan, it makes Neglen happy to know she is contributing to her kid's in a positive way.

"I think I have made a difference now in their lives... and I think we all want to do that a little bit at some point, so I'm happy," Neglen said.

