Gov. Ivey to hold 4 p.m. news conference regarding severe weather

Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. regarding severe weather. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will give a live news update on the potential severe weather affecting the state today and overnight.

Ivey will speak at 4 p.m. and will be joined by Alabama Emergency Management Executive Operations Officer Jeff Smitherman and State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich.

They'll give updated information on preparations and forecasted weather conditions.

We'll carry the news conference live here on WSFA.com and our mobile app, as well as during WSFA 12 News First at Four.

