Decades old Montgomery skating rink closes doors

The sale of Looney's Super Skate in Montgomery is pending.

Looney's Super Skate has been in Montgomery for more than 70 years. It's located on McGehee Road near the old Montgomery Mall.

On Monday morning, signs were posted around the building saying: "sale pending," and "Looney's Super Skate is now closed. New ownership pending."

WSFA 12 News reached out to numerous sources about the sale, but none wanted to comment.

Looney's is the only skating rink in Montgomery; however, there is an ice skating rink at East Dale Mall. Learn more about the sale here.

